Tuesday, October 02, 2018
  Activist's arrest: Maharashtra to move SC against HC order ending Gautam Navlakha's house arrest

Gautam Navlakha was one of the five rights activists arrested over alleged Maoist links in the Elgaar Parishad case, which is being probed by the Pune City Police, and put under house arrest as per the Supreme Court’s order.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: October 3, 2018 3:53:40 am
Gautam Navlakha arrest, delhi high court activist arrest, pune police activists, pune police navlakha, indian express, delhi high court activists, delhi high court navlakha, elgaar parishad, bhima koregaon Recently, the Supreme Court, while extending the house arrest of Navlakha and four others by four weeks, had also said they could seek legal recourse in appropriate courts. Navlakha had subsequently approached the Delhi High Court. (PTI Photo)
A day after a Delhi High Court order set aside rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s transit remand and ended his house arrest, the Maharashtra government said it is going to challenge the High Court’s ruling by way of a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court.

Navlakha was one of the five rights activists arrested over alleged Maoist links in the Elgaar Parishad case, which is being probed by the Pune City Police, and put under house arrest as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Recently, the Supreme Court, while extending the house arrest of Navlakha and four others by four weeks, had also said they could seek legal recourse in appropriate courts. Navlakha had subsequently approached the Delhi High Court.

On Monday, the bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of Delhi High Court had ended Navlakha’s house arrest. The bench also pointed out some technical lacunae in the actions of Pune City Police, but stated “It is clarified that this order will not preclude the state of Maharashtra from proceeding further in accordance with law.”

Responding to the High Court order, Nishant Katneshwarkar, standing counsel for the state of Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, said, “The state will be challenging the same by the way of a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. It will be probably filed on Wednesday. We will put forward before apex court that the High Court, while ruling on a transit remand, has also ended the house arrest, which was extended by the Supreme Court. While doubting the arrest, the court has questioned the Panchnama, which we will point out Navlakha had signed at the time of arrest.”

