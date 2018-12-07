Activist Sant Gopal Das on fast-unto-death for clean Ganga goes missing

Activist Sant Gopal Das (39), on a fast-unto-death since June 24 for a clean and free-flowing Ganga, on Wednesday night went missing from a Dehradun hospital and police have not been able to trace him so far.

Advertising

According to the Dehradun police, Das was discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday and was admitted to the Dehradun-based Doon Hospital on Tuesday night by an associate, who the police and hospital administration did not name.

Doon Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent K K Tamta on Thursday said, “He was admitted here on the intervening night of December 4-5 by an individual who claimed to be Das’s associate….However, he left the hospital yesterday night and by 8.30 pm I was informed by the hospital staff he was missing.”

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “We have received a complaint from his father and further investigations are on.”

Tamta claimed that Das had not been eating anything and that he denied any allopathic treatment.

Advertising

Dehradun SP (City) Pradeep Rai said, “No one has approached the police with a missing complaint. We have informed the required police stations that he is missing.”

While the police and Doon hospital administration claim that Das was brought to the hospital by his associate, activists and associates of Das are claiming that he was accompanied to Dehradun by someone from the AIIMS Delhi administration.

AIIMS Delhi confirmed that Das was discharged on December 4.

The Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and M K Ohri of the Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition by one Praveen Singh on Thursday, directed AIIMS Delhi and Delhi Police to file a detailed affidavit within two weeks disclosing the sequence of events following the activist’s discharge from AIIMS Delhi, including information on why the medical institute discharged him when he had to be admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, and who accompanied Das to Dehradun from AIIMS Delhi, the petitioner’s counsel Anurag Ojha told The Indian Express.

With inputs from ENS Delhi