Activist Sadaf Jafar, ex-IPS officer Darapuri, 10 others get bail

Sadaf Jafar Sadaf Jafar

A Lucknow court on Saturday granted bail to 12 people, including Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer S R Darapuri and activist and assistant professor Pawan Rao Ambedkar, who were arrested in a case of alleged involvement in a violent protest against the new citizenship law in Lucknow on December 19. They have been lodged in Lucknow district jail and will be released after the formalities related to the bail are completed, it was informed.

Additional District Government Counsel Deepak Yadav said: “Additional District and Session Judge Sanjay Shanker Pandey had reserved its judgment yesterday (Friday) after hearing the arguments. The court today granted bail to 12 persons, including Sadaf, Darapuri and Pawan Rao. The court has asked all 12 to deposit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. Each person has also been asked to file a personal bond of Rs 50,000.” He said the court directed all 12 people not to be involved in any criminal activity and appear before the investigating officer of the case whenever called. They were also directed not to influence witnesses of the case in any way, he added.

Others who got bail are Shah Faiz, Mohammad Shoaib, Shameen Ahmed, Waseem, Nafees, Mohammad Naseem, Nasir, Mohammad Ezaz, and Humza Hussain. The case against the 12 was registered at Hazratganj police station here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App