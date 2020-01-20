Activist out on bail: Was treated better during Emergency

After his release, Shoaib went to Ghantaghar in Lucknow’s Chowk area where women have been protesting against the CAA. (File) After his release, Shoaib went to Ghantaghar in Lucknow’s Chowk area where women have been protesting against the CAA. (File)

Advocate and activist Mohammad Shoaib (73), who was released on bail on Sunday after being arrested for taking part in a protest against CAA on December 20, said he was treated better in jail during the Emergency. Shoaib alleged that he was abused by Hazratganj police. Police said they did not misbehave with any protester.

“Earlier, I was sent to jail during Emergency. Then, I had stayed in jail for around two months. Those days were better. Jail authorities kept all political leaders in one barrack. This time, I was kept with people booked in criminal cases,” said Shoaib, who is chairman of Rihai Manch, an outfit that fights for release innocent Muslims imprisoned in the name of terrorism.

After his release, Shoaib went to Ghantaghar in Lucknow’s Chowk area where women have been protesting against the CAA.

“I will continue my fight against wrong policies of the government. The government could not stop me by sending me to jail,” Shoaib said in his address there.

