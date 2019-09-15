Activist hits out at Fadnavis, Gadkari; severs ties with BJP

Farm activist Kishor Tiwari, who chaired the state government task force Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission, on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for not keeping the promise of accommodating him in the Vidhan Parishad and announced his decision to return to activism.

Advertising

Tiwari, however, said that he was in touch with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray without elaborating further but said that he had no plans to join the party.

Tiwari, who shot to prominence with his NGO Vidarbha Janandolan Samiti at Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district, addressed a press conference at Yavatmal to announce his decision to sever ties with the BJP. Tiwari, who is not a BJP member, said, “I went with the BJP on the invitation of Fadnavis and Gadkari as they thought I could provide them valuable guidance on agricultural issues. I agreed and did my best to help farmers. But the BJP doesn’t need me anymore since they have so many bigwigs joining them…” Asked if the Fadnavis government was successful in delivering anything worthwhile to farmers, Tiwari said, “They brought focus on many issues like crop pattern and sustainability but there was only talk and no policy reforms.”