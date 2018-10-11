Activist GD Agarwal, who was on indefinite fast to save Ganga, dies of heat attack

G D Agarwal was 86. (Source: photo by Nandanupadhyay/Wikimedia Commons) G D Agarwal was 86. (Source: photo by Nandanupadhyay/Wikimedia Commons)

Former IIT Kanpur faculty member and environmental activist GD Agarwal, who was on an indefinite fast demanding the government to clean river Ganga, has passed away after suffering a heart attack in AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday.

Agarwal, 86, was on fast since June 22 and had also given up drinking water on Wednesday. Before his death, he wrote a letter alleging that the Haridwar administration officials forcibly shifted him from his protest site to AIIMS.

Agarwal was demanding the government to take steps to stop construction of hydroelectric projects along the river’s tributaries and enact the Ganga Protection Management Act.

He also served as a member of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board before embracing the life of an ascetic. Agarwal sat on numerous protests to stop construction of projects on Ganga.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd