Activist declares bounty on Navjot Sidhu’s head over Pakistan visit

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently visited Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister. (File) Navjot Singh Sidhu recently visited Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister. (File)

A purported video in which a fringe group activist is seen announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the head of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently visited Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan prime minister, has surfaced.

In the video clip, Sanjay Jaat, district head of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, (breakaway group owning allegiance to Pravin Togadia), is seen venting his anger at Sidhu, whom he even calls a “traitor”. Jaat, who announces a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the cricketer-turned-politician’s head in the purported video, is also seen in the clip showing a cheque of the same amount.

In the footage, Jaat is heard saying he is deeply hurt by Sidhu’s behaviour. When contacted, police officials, however, said they were unaware of the video and said no complaint had been made in this regard.

SSP Amit Pathak was not available for comments and his office suggested the query be made to CO(LIU). CO (LIU) Hriday Katheria told PTI since he was out of town he did not know of the issue but would find out the details.

Sidhu, who walked into a controversy after he hugged Pakistan’s army chief, defended his action, saying he got caught in the moment after hearing that Sikh pilgrims may get access to a shrine across the border.

Back from the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer compared his “emotional” reaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lahore in 2015, when he hugged the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sidhu said it was an emotional moment for him when General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him that Pakistan was making efforts to open a corridor for pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to Kartarpur Sahib.

