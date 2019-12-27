Activist booked after appeal to Muslims to boycott pro-CAA professionals

The notice, dated December 25, said Goplani’s post “provokes enmity between communities” as it names specific persons from Vadodara’s medical community. It directed Goplani to appear before police and explain his action. The notice, dated December 25, said Goplani’s post “provokes enmity between communities” as it names specific persons from Vadodara’s medical community. It directed Goplani to appear before police and explain his action.

The Vadodara cyber police has issued a notice to Zuber Goplani, an activist who is also chairman of the Minority Development and Protection Foundation, seeking an explanation on a social media post in which he allegedly urged the Muslim community to boycott professionals supporting the new citizenship law.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Goplani and Sagir Ahmed Abdul Ghani Ansari, who held Twitter accounts where the post was made and Mohammad Soaib Mohammad Kadiwala for allegedly circulating the message on WhatsApp.

The FIR was registered under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (with intent to incite) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC. The FIR was lodged by crime branch police inspector J J Patel.

The notice, dated December 25, said Goplani’s post “provokes enmity between communities” as it names specific persons from Vadodara’s medical community. It directed Goplani to appear before police and explain his action.

The notice stated, “A tweet from your account, in which you have named doctors from Vadodara and alleged that the doctors have made anti-Muslim comments in public and supported the CAA, stands to create a discord between communities and provoke a breach of peace between the communities.”

Goplani, currently out of Vadodara, said he will comply with the notice and appear before police on Friday to explain his stand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App