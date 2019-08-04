Activist approaches SC for live streaming of Ayodhya hearing

Social activist K N Govindacharya on Saturday approached the Supreme Court for the live streaming of proceedings in the Ayodhya case hearing, scheduled to begin on August 6.

Advertising

With the mediation proceedings to find an amicable solution to the dispute failing to make any headway, the apex court on Friday had fixed August 6 to begin day-to-day hearings on appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the matter.

In his plea, Govindacharya said, “…the common public which is devotee of Lord Ram is interested in knowing as to how an individual can represent Lord Ram before the Supreme Court… There are crores of persons, including the Petitioner, who want to witness the proceedings in the matter before this Hon’ble Court, but cannot do the same due to the present norms in the Supreme Court. There are also other persons, who wish to intervene and attend the proceedings but cannot do the same due to the Orders of this Hon’ble Court…”

He recalled that the Supreme Court, in its September 2018 judgement in the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change vs Secretary General, had ruled in favour of live streaming important constitutional matters.