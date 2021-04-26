Active weather over country till April-end: IMD

In the southern peninsular, the IMD has warned of heavy rain with intensity ranging between 70mm to 110mm from April 28-30. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active weather in the form of heavy rain, heatwave, dust storm, snow fall and thunderstorms across many parts of the country till the end of April.

Heatwave conditions shall prevail over Odisha and some parts of Gujarat on April 27 and 28. Heatwave warning has been issued for Cuttack, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Khurda districts of Odisha along with Surat, Porbandar, Kutch, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts in Gujarat.

In the southern peninsular, the IMD has warned of heavy rain with intensity ranging between 70mm to 110mm from April 28-30.

“There is a north-south trough running between Bihar and south Tamil Nadu, cutting between Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema. This will cause fairly widespread rain and thunder, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe during the next four days,” the IMD officials said.

Heavy rainfall and squally winds, gusting with speeds between 30km to 40km/hr are likely over north interior Karnataka, north Kerala districts and Mahe. Intense rainfall is predicted for Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Wednesday, whereas in all remaining districts, the intensity will remain light to moderate.

The same weather system will also influence Maharashtra, which will experience thunderstorm and light intensity rain till the month-end.

In view of a fresh western disturbance approaching the extreme northern parts of the country, snowfall and rainfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh mainly on Thursday and Friday.

Dust storms could sweep west Rajasthan on April 29 and 30, with wind speeds expected up to 50km/hr likely.

Along northeast India, Assam and Meghalaya shall experience heavy rain spells on April 30. This will be the resultant of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, which will bring the wet spell during the upcoming three days over the region, the IMD forecast stated.