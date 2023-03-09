scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,177

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

Covid-19The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,072). (Representative/Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India logged 379 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 3,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,776 with one fatality reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,072).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

Explained |Covid-19 of ‘natural origin’ or ‘lab leak’? A tale of two theories

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,119, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
India’s first woman Rohingya graduate: Name to nation, she accepted all c...
Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested
swadesh darshan
Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Centre selects 30 cities across 15 states to develop...

According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:35 IST
Next Story

Why are migrants in small boats a heated issue in the UK?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close