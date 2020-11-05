Active Covid cases in West Bengal drop to 36,246

Keeping with the trend, a bulk of the latest cases (62.75 per cent) and deaths (43) were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.(Representative image, source: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

West Bengal’s Covid-19 discharge rate neared 89 per cent on Wednesday as a record 4,129 recoveries pushed it up to 88.88 per cent despite the addition of 3,987 new infections.

The recovery surge over the past week and a half has pushed down the active caseload, which dropped to 36,246 on Wednesday. The toll, meanwhile, rose to 7,068 following 55 deaths.

Keeping with the trend, a bulk of the latest cases (62.75 per cent) and deaths (43) were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic epicentre comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.

The active caseload dropped in all the districts in the epicentre, except Howrah, where the number of patients crossed 2,000 to settle at 2,018. In Kolkata, it again dropped below 7,000. In the five other South Bengal districts with over 1,000 active cases, only Purba Bardhaman registered an increase while in Nadia it dropped below 2,000 to 1,977.

In North Bengal, the situation continued to remain volatile in Mald, where active cases again jumped back over 1,000 to 1,022. The number of patients dropped in the three other districts of concern in the region — Darjeeling (1,378 patients), Jalpaiguri (1,028 active cases), and Coochbehar (956 patients).

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 45,213 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The test positivity rate rose marginally to 8.23 per cent.

