Active Covid cases in Himachal dropped by over 21%, more recoveries than fresh cases recorded in past week

ACTIVE COVID cases in Himachal Pradesh have dropped by more than 20 per cent in the last one week, with the number of recoveries exceeding the number of new cases during this time, according to official health data.

The number of active cases in the state has reduced from 4,458 on September 21 to 3,501 on the evening of September 28 – a drop of 21.46 per cent. During this time, the state has reported 2,716 recoveries against 1,814 new cases.

A similar trend has been reported at the national level in recent days. An additional factor behind the decline in active cases in Himachal could be the change in discharge policy by the state. Till mid-September, Covid patients in Himachal were being discharged only after being re-tested. The state government then decided to follow the ICMR guidelines to discharge asymptomatic patients after ten days without testing.

The cases tally in Himachal is now 14,252, including 3,501 active cases, 174 deaths and 10,552 recoveries. At the end of August, the state had reported only 36 deaths and around 6,000 cases.

Some patients from the state also passed away after being referred to PGI in Chandigarh, and are not represented in the state’s official Covid statistics.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed senior doctors in all Covid centres to daily visit Covid patients to ensure proper treatment. He also asked superintendents of all medical colleges and major zonal hospitals to ensure at least two rounds per day to the isolation wards to monitor cleanliness, treatment, condition of toilets and the quality of food given to patients.

This comes days after a 54-year-old Covid patient died by suicide in the isolation ward of Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla, leading to a public outcry due to allegations of negligence during the treatment.

