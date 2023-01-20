Covid-19 Update: 145 new cases, active cases drop to 1,946

As many as 145 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, while active cases dropped to 1,946, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Friday. With this, the country’s overall Covid caseload rose to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,650). A drop of 16 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The death toll stands at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active Covid cases claim a chunk of 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 per cent. As many as 4,41,48,976 people have recuperated from Covid while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 220.22 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far according to the Union Health Ministry’s website. India had crossed the total count of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 last year.

In related news, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases says that individuals with hybrid immunity had the highest magnitude and durability of protection, and may be able to stretch the period before booster vaccinations become necessary. Hybrid immunity refers to immunity developed by combining SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. The effectiveness of hybrid immunity against hospital admission or severe disease was 97·4 per cent at 12 months with primary series vaccination and 95·3 per cent at 6 months with the first booster vaccination after the most recent infection or vaccination, the study said.