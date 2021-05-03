Active cases in UP below 3 lakh for first time in 6 days

The chief minister said rural areas had been a matter of huge concern and the government would have to protect villages from the pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced it would launch a mega Covid testing campaign in villages across the state from May 4 To contain and end the Covid surge in rural areas to end the Covid surge in rural areas and protect villages “at any cost”. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath.

The chief minister said rural areas had been a matter of huge concern and the government would have to protect villages from the pandemic. Last month. senior health officials had confirmed that unlike the first wave — when only one-fourth of the cases were from rural areas — around half of the latest infections are being reported from villages.

“We have to protect villages from Covid infection at any cost. There is a need for special vigilance towards the villages. In such a situation, a massive campaign of Covid testing should be conducted in all the 97,409 revenue villages of the state,” Adityanath told officials at the meeting.

While the Covid caseload in UP continued to be high, Sunday brought some relief to the health system in the state as the active caseload dropped below three lakh for the first time in six days.

The patient count was 2,95,752, with UP reporting 30,983 new cases and 36,650 recoveries in 24 hours. The recovery rate at present is 76.47 per cent. The state health bulletin reported 290 Covid-related fatlities in 24 hours, which pushed up the toll to 13,162.