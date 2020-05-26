Action against Pilibhit cops for filing fake case against vegetable vendors for lockdown violation

Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh. (Representational) Vendors donning PPE kits selling essential items from the other side of the barricades to residents of containment zone at Bapu Dham in Chandigarh. (Representational)

A Pilibhit Police chowki in-charge and two constables were reserved to police lines for filing a fake case against vegetable vendors for lockdown violation. According to officials, an FIR had been filed against five vegetable vendors which alleged that they were selling vegetables after spitting on them.

“A few days back, an FIR was filed in Kotwali Police Station which alleged that some persons had been selling vegetables after covering it with their saliva. The allegation was serious and we enquired into the case. It was found that there were no facts backing the claim and the case had been filed to create communal tension. Immediately the FIR was expunged and action was taken against the erring officials”, said Abhishek Dixit, SP Pilibhit.

According to officials, the chowki in-charge did not check the prima-facie allegation and allowed the complainant to file the FIR under sections 188 (disobeying government law) and 269 (spreading of disease). According to locals, the accused in the FIR were not even present on the spot. The inquiry set up in the matter also included two constables who wrote the FIR.

“This is a crucial time since several people want to spread misinformation to create tensions. It is important to check the facts as an FIR is filed as well”, said Abhishek Dixit.

