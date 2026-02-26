‘Action will be taken against those involved in preparing it’: Pradhan on NCERT book chapter on ‘corruption in judiciary’

When this matter was brought to my notice, I immediately directed NCERT to withdraw the books, so that they do not circulate further,” the minister said. (File Photo)

In his first remarks after the Supreme Court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on the NCERT Class 8 social science textbook on “corruption in the judiciary”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday that he was “deeply saddened” by the episode.

Speaking to reporters in Jharkhand, Pradhan said when the matter of the book was brought to his notice, he directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to withdraw the book.

‘No disrespect to judiciary’, I ‘directed NCERT to withdraw’ book: Pradhan

“We have utmost respect for the judiciary. What the judiciary has said… we will accept and comply with it. I am deeply saddened by what has happened, and I express my regret for it. When this matter was brought to my notice, I immediately directed NCERT to withdraw the books, so that they do not circulate further,” the minister said.