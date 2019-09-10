Action against IIT-Kanpur teacher after student complains of ‘inappropriate conduct’

Toggle Menu
A foreign girl student levelled allegations of “inappropriate conduct” against a faculty member, prompting the IIT-Kanpur to remove him immediately from his teaching responsibilities, the institute said on Tuesday.

“Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct,” the premier institution said in a statement here.

It said, “The internal complaints committee of the institute started investigations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following the Supreme Court guidelines.”

“Immediately, on recommendations of the panel, the faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered,” the institute said.

