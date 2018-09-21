Acting J&K DGP Dilbag Singh to continue in office: Supreme Court

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid with DG Dilbag Singh (R). (PTI photo/File) Former J&K DGP SP Vaid with DG Dilbag Singh (R). (PTI photo/File)

Dilbagh Singh will continue as the acting Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir till the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finalises names for the post.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay Singh’s appointment but fixed a five-week deadline within which the UPSC has to complete the process.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that Singh, who has been appointed in place of former DGP S P Vaid, will remain in office till the commission comes out with its final view. The court gave the state administration five days to provide all the information to the UPSC and another four weeks to the commission to arrive at a decision regarding the probable names.

The direction came on a plea by the state, which had approached the apex court seeking an exemption for itself from the guidelines regarding the tenure of DGPs as laid down by the court in the Prakash Singh case in 2006. The apex court had in that case issued a slew of directions, including that there cannot be an acting DGP for any state and making it mandatory for states to send a list of three seniormost IPS officers to the UPSC for clearance before appointing the DGP.

The J&K administration had on September 6 appointed Singh as acting police chief, replacing Vaid, who was posted as transport commissioner, without following this procedure.

In its application filed through the Chief Secretary, the state said, “It may be pointed out that in view of the complex security concerns of the state, the peculiar ground situation prevailing therein, the upcoming panchayat and local body elections, insurgent and terror related activities, the unique law and order requirements etc, it is essential to have a head of the police force in the state of Jammu & Kashmir at all times.”

Appearing for the state, advocate Shoeb Alam said Singh’s appointment was purely an ad-interim measure till a regular appointment was made in consultation with UPSC.

“We cannot afford the police force to be without a chief,” he said, citing the law and order situation in the state.

