Acting Chief Justice for Kerala High Court

(File Photo) (File Photo)

The central government on Tuesday appointed Justice Hrishikesh Roy from Gauhati High Court as the acting chief justice of Kerala High Court. Justice Roy, who is currently the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, will succeed Chief Justice Antony Dominic. On May 28, Justice Roy was transferred from Gauhati High Court to Kerala High Court on the basis of collegium’s recommendation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App