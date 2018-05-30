Acting Chief Justice for Kerala High Court

Follow Us:
On May 28, Justice Hrishikesh Roy was transferred from Gauhati High Court to Kerala High Court on the basis of collegium’s recommendation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 1:36:52 am
The central government on Tuesday appointed Justice Hrishikesh Roy from Gauhati High Court as the acting chief justice of Kerala High Court. Justice Roy, who is currently the senior-most judge of the Kerala High Court, will succeed Chief Justice Antony Dominic. On May 28, Justice Roy was transferred from Gauhati High Court to Kerala High Court on the basis of collegium’s recommendation.

