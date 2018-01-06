Act East policy: Sushma Swaraj urges think tanks to suggest ways to enhance India-ASEAN cooperation

“It will be an honour and prestige for us to host all 10 ASEAN leaders as guest of honours for our Republic Day. Their presence in New Delhi on this day will place India-ASEAN relations at center stage,” said Sushma Swaraj. “It will be an honour and prestige for us to host all 10 ASEAN leaders as guest of honours for our Republic Day. Their presence in New Delhi on this day will place India-ASEAN relations at center stage,” said Sushma Swaraj.

Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Saturday urged think tanks to strengthen consultation and suggest ways to enhance maritime, commercial, educational and cultural co-operation between India and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Speaking at the 5th Round Table of ASEAN India Network of Think-Tank in Jakarta, the External Affairs Minister said, “I look forward to new India where both India and ASEAN can work together to bring development and prosperity to the region.” Swaraj also remarked that for India, relations with ASEAN region is a key priority and is at the core of India’s Act East Policy.

Talking about the participation of ASEAN leaders in the nation’s 68th Republic Day ceremony, the External Affairs Minister said, “It will be an honour and prestige for us to host all 10 ASEAN leaders as guest of honours for our Republic Day. Their presence in New Delhi on this day will place India-ASEAN relations at center stage.” Laying emphasis on it’s Act East policy, India has invited ASEAN leaders as guests for the Republic Day event on January 26.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met with Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General, ASEAN and Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia in Jakarta.

