Act, but learn the law to get it enforced: VHP to Bajrang Dal

VHP working president Alok Kumar said: “The training for Bajrang Dal workers is being strengthened.”(Express Photo/Representational) VHP working president Alok Kumar said: “The training for Bajrang Dal workers is being strengthened.”(Express Photo/Representational)

With incidents of vigilantism opening the ruling establishment to criticism and giving rise to questions on governance, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to educate cadres of the Bajrang Dal, who make its youth wing, on the dangers of taking the law into their own hands, be it in the name of gauraksha, anti-love jehad or security of Hindus.

This initiative to train the Bajrang Dal cadres, sources said, was firmed up at the VHP Chintan Baithak in Hyderabad last month — there was a change of guard at the top in the VHP in April.

Sources said it has been decided that in future training sessions, Bajrang Dal workers will be taught about the laws and rules meant for cow protection, prevention of illegal trafficking of cows and protection of women among others.

“For example, in case of cow slaughter or illegal trafficking of cows, workers will be briefed in detail on the existing laws in different states. They will be taught how to draft a complaint, the local government officer they are supposed to approach should they learn about any such illegal activity. Instead of getting involved in any indecent act, workers will approach the appropriate authority and mount pressure by citing rules and laws,” said a VHP office-bearer who was present at the Chintan Baithak. It will be the same, the office-bearer said, in cases of suspected love jehad.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said: “The training for Bajrang Dal workers is being strengthened.”

