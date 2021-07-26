Act against 2 Collectors for touching KCR’s feet: Congress leader to President

Former TELANGANA minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday demanded that the central government should take action against two District Collectors for touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in public.

“The Collectors of Siddipet and Kamareddy districts of Telangana state, P Venkatrama Reddy and Dr A Sharath, respectively, have violated the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. Both the District Collectors have touched the feet of the Chief Minister in full public view during an event to launch the district collectorate office complexes on June 20, 2021 in their respective districts,” Ali, a Congress leader, wrote in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“They are not only IAS officers but also District Magistrates. They have sent the wrong message and set a wrong precedent by bowing down before the Chief Minister, who is a political functionary,” the former leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council wrote. A copy of the letter was also sent to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Siddipet Collector Venkataramana Reddy clarified that the inauguration of the district collectorate building was an auspicious occasion and he just sought the blessings of an elder. “It is our tradition, we take blessings from elders during auspicious occasions. The CM is also like a father-figure to me. It was also Father’s Day, that day. I don’t think there is any issue or controversy here,” he said.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said the CM’s bureaucratic appeasement seems to be working as District Collectors were falling at his feet.