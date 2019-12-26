Across UP, police use protest photos to churn out ‘reward posters’ of suspects

Police have put out posters in Kanpur, Firozabad, Mau. Police have put out posters in Kanpur, Firozabad, Mau.

Cracking down on people they suspect were behind the violence in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the new citizenship law, police have put out multiple reward posters in Kanpur, Firozabad and Mau. Notices warning of property attachment have been issued in Gorakhpur while in Bijnor, police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on three wanted persons.

In Firozabad and Gorakhpur, police have circulated photographs of wanted persons on WhatsApp and Facebook, seeking information on their whereabouts. In the reward posters displayed at public places, police have appealed to the public for information on “miscreants” and promised not to disclose the identity of any person who helps police.

At least 17 people have been killed in protests across the state. According to an official at the DGP Headquarters, police have so far registered 213 cases and arrested 925 people.

READ | UP death toll rises to 18 as Firozabad businessman succumbs to gunshot wound at Delhi hospital

In Mau, police have released a poster carrying photographs of 110 people they suspect were involved in the violence Monday during which stones were hurled and vehicles torched. Police said they made the poster after scrutinising videos and photographs of violence provided by media houses and local

Mau Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said: “Three FIRs were lodged in connection with the incident in which 21 people have been arrested so far. We identified 110 other miscreants involved in the violence. Since we have no information about these 110 people, we released posters carrying their photographs.”

Kanpur police also released posters carrying photographs of 48 people allegedly involved in the violence that took place last Friday and Saturday. Three persons were killed and 11 injured in the violence. Police have lodged 17 FIRs and arrested 24 people so far. Babupurwa Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Gupta said: “We have released posters of 48 suspects whose identities could not be ascertained.”

In Firozabad, police have released a poster with photographs of 80 people they claim were involved in the violence at Nalband locality last Friday.

Bijnor police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information on three persons who they claim were involved in violence that left two persons dead last Friday. So far, 146 people have been arrested.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi said: “During investigation, we found former Nagar Palika chairman Javed Aftab, Dr Furqan Meharban and Adil. We announced a reward because they are on the run. Furqan runs a madrasa in Bijnor.”

In Gorakhpur, police have pasted notices at homes of 33 people who were allegedly involved in violence that left 16 injured. Police have also released photographs of 60 unidentified people who allegedly hurled stones at policemen.

City Kotwali police station SHO Jaideep Kumar Verma said: “In the notices, the missing 33 people have been asked to report to the police station in two days, otherwise legal action will be taken against them. They have also been told to produce evidence of their innocence in the case.”

ENS adds from New Delhi: On the use of photographs in reward posters, advocate Sarim Naved, who practises at the Supreme Court, said: “In cases related to protests, when an FIR is registered, it is common practice for police to invoke Section 186 of the IPC (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). And police put out such posters, asking people to identify unknown accused persons. It is legally admissible in such circumstances. However, the law is not the same if it involves minors. The Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 prohibits disclosure of identity of children. Police have to be cautious if it involves minors.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App