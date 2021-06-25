Across the spectrum: What UT’s leaders said after meet

There is a loss of trust which needs to be restored immediately and for that, to begin with, the Centre should work for restoration of complete statehood…I conveyed to the PM that statehood means reverting even the IAS and IPS cadres of J&K. The state has to be in totality.

Farooq Abdullah

NC leader

The takeaway from the meeting was that the PM said that he wanted to remove ‘dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori’ but I as well as other leaders are sure that one meeting is not enough for the same. However, a process has begun.

Omar Abdullah

NC leader

I have requested the PM that, if need be, we could talk to Pakistan once again for further boosting the peace process…After all the special status has not been given to us by Pakistan. It was given to us by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel. We will continue to fight for restoration of special status through legal and constitutional means.

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP leader

All leaders demanded statehood. To which the PM said, the delimitation process should conclude first and then other issues will be addressed. It was a satisfactory meeting. There was complete unanimity on restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig

PDP leader

The meeting was held in a cordial manner. We are positive that there will hopefully be some delivery for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sajad Lone

People’s Conference Leader

The Prime Minister and Home Minister heard our concerns, demands and aspirations today but we did not get any concrete assurances.

Yousuf Tarigami

CPM leader

The PM said that the deshbhakt people of Jammu and Kashmir reside in his heart, and for the development and betterment of J&K, whatever we have to do, we will do with open hearts and open minds.

Ravinder Raina

J&K BJP leader

It was only the Panthers party which said that the elections should be held on the basis of the 2021 census…The issues of Jammu were not raised…

Bhim Singh

Nationalist Panthers Party

They said that everyone should participate in the delimitation phase, after which there would be another phase of elections. The commitment given was this is the roadmap going towards election, delimitation and election. On statehood, they said they would live up to that as well, when the time comes.

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party Leader