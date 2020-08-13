ACP who probed Elgaar Parishad case gets Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation

ACP Shivaji Pawar was the investigating officer of the Elgaar Parishad case, which was initially probed by the Pune City Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivaji Pawar of Pune City Police is among the 121 police officers across the country who have been named as recipients of the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, for the year 2020.

Pawar was the investigating officer of the Elgaar Parishad case, which was initially probed by the Pune City Police. But in January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe in the case, in which 12 persons, including prominent activists and lawyers from across the country, have been arrested so far for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

Besides Pawar, nine more officers from Maharashtra Police, including Inspector Ravindra Bokade, Inspector Uttam Sonawane, Senior Inspector Narendra Hiware, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Gherdikar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar, ACP Samir Shaikh. ACP Kisan Gawli and Inspector Kondiram Popere have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

A press briefing by the Home Ministry stated, “The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigation officers.”

“Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police, seven each from Kerala and West Bengal Police, and remaining from other states/union territories. These include 21 women police officers,” it stated.

