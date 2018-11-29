Delhi ACP dies after jumping off police headquarters

An ACP-rank officer with the CMT unit allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Delhi police headquarters building Thursday morning.

JCP (central range) Rajesh Khurana said the deceased identified as Prem Vallabh was posted in crime and traffic unit of Delhi Police. “The incident took place at around 10.15 am when he allegedly jumped off from his office,” Khurana added.

The local police was informed about the incident and the deceased was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

“Initial investigation has revealed that he was suffering from depression and his treatment was going at GTB hospital,” the official added. Vallabh’s family members have been informed about the incident.