Delhi Police protest: No grounds cited for ACP Manasvi Vashistha’s suspension

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha with immediate effect, stating that departmental proceedings against him are contemplated. However, the ministry did not specify the grounds for the proposed proceedings.
The development came hours after Vashistha, a 2019-batch DANIPS officer, protested transfer orders issued after a scuffle between lawyers and police officials at Delhi’s Shahdara police station on October 23. Vashistha was one of the two officers transferred following the incident.
In an order marked ‘Most Immediate’, issued late Monday evening, the MHA said the competent authority, exercising powers under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, had placed Vashistha, an entry-grade officer, under suspension. The order was also handed to Vashistha later in the evening.
“During the suspension period, the officer’s headquarters will be Delhi, and he has been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority. The officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equal to the leave salary he would have drawn on half-average pay or half pay, along with dearness allowance if admissible on that basis—subject to a certificate that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for profit, remuneration or salary,” it added.
Two police officers—Vashistha, ACP, Gandhi Nagar subdivision, and Arun Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Shahdara police station—were transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children after an incident in which an advocate allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle at the police station, prompting district court lawyers to launch a strike.
The lawyers called off the strike on October 28 after the transfer orders were issued, but the move triggered discontent among police personnel.
On Monday, around 100 police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters, demanding the reinstatement of Vashistha and Kumar. The protest later grew, with around 500 personnel attending a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers.