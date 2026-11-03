Delhi Police protest: No grounds cited for ACP Manasvi Vashistha’s suspension

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha with immediate effect, stating that departmental proceedings against him are contemplated. However, the ministry did not specify the grounds for the proposed proceedings.

The development came hours after Vashistha, a 2019-batch DANIPS officer, protested transfer orders issued after a scuffle between lawyers and police officials at Delhi’s Shahdara police station on October 23. Vashistha was one of the two officers transferred following the incident.

In an order marked ‘Most Immediate’, issued late Monday evening, the MHA said the competent authority, exercising powers under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, had placed Vashistha, an entry-grade officer, under suspension. The order was also handed to Vashistha later in the evening.