Friday, September 14, 2018
Acid attack on nikah halala petitioner: Supreme Court notice to Centre, state on her plea for security

According to the reports, acid attack on Rani was perpetrated on Thursday while she was on the way to register a police complaint about an incident of assault at her in-law's house a day earlier.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 2:27:48 pm
Acid attack victim Shabnam Rani case: Apex court issues notice on plea seeking security
A day after Shabnam Rani, a petitioner against polygamy and nikah halala, became a target of acid attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, the Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the Centre and the state’s Additional Attorney General on Shabnam’s plea seeking security.

According to reports, Shabnam was attacked with acid on Thursday while she was on her way to register a police complaint after she was allegedly assaulted at her in-law’s house a day earlier. She was taken to a hospital and her condition was reported to be stable.

The reports stated that Shabnam’s husband had earlier allegedly divorced her by the means of triple talaq and was forcing her to perform nikah halala with her brother-in-law in order to remarry her.

Nikah halala is a controversial custom that demands a divorced Muslim woman to marry another man and consummate the marriage in order to remarry her previous husband.

The Supreme Court had sought a response from the Centre on the petition, filed by a group of women including Shabnam Rani, challenging polygamy and nikah halala after it referred the matter to a constitutional bench to hear a collection of similar petitions.

