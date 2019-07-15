Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh governor, Acharya Devvrat sent to Gujarat

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the appointment of former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Incumbent Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Gujarat.

The appointments of Mishra and Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP’s unofficial age limit for holding an elected post. Mishra did not contest the last Lok Sabha election.

Devvrat, 60, was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015. He will replace OP Kohli, who retires on Monday.

Kohli, who took over as Governor from Margaret Alva on July 16, 2014, completes his five-year term on July 15.