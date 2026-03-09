Accusing PM of ‘destroying India’s standing’, Congress protests in J-K over US trade deal, statehood

Led by the party's J&K president, Tariq Hameed Karra, they also demanded early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)

Congress workers in Jammu held a demonstration outside their party headquarters in the Shaheedi Chowk area on Monday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who they accused of “destroying India’s global standing” and “surrendering” before the US.

Earlier, the protesters tried to take out a procession but were not allowed to do so by a strong police force deployed at the location.

After a minor scuffle with the police personnel, the protesters, carrying placards reading “Restore Statehood” and “Hamari Riyasat Humara Haq (Our State, Our Right)”, started raising slogans against the Modi government and the India-US trade deal.