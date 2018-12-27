Accusing BJP of ignoring allies, Apna Dal to skip events organised by UP govt

A day after accusing senior NDA partner BJP of ignoring allies in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal (S) on Wednesday resolved that party patron Anupriya Patel, who is a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, and party president Ashish Patel will not attend any event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The party demanded that the BJP central leadership should intervene to address the issues of allies and resolve their differences with the BJP state unit.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashish Patel said, “The party today resolved that party patron Anupriya ji and me (as party national president) will not attend the state government’s events until the BJP central leadership intervenes to find a final solution to the existing problems.” Apna Dal (S) had Tuesday accused the UP government of sidelining the party while celebrating initiatives of the state government.

Ashish Patel, elected to the UP Legislative Council earlier this year, is married to the party MP from Mirzapur Anupriya Patel, who is also Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Narendra Modi government.

“If the PM visits Ghazipur on December 29, Anupriya ji will receive him at the airport and see him off too, but will not attend the event,” Ashish said. The PM is scheduled to visit Ghazipur on December 29 to lay the foundation stone of a medical college.

Claiming that the move to skip the state government’s events is a “symbolic protest”, Ashish said, “This is a matter of respect.” Ashish added that protest was not against the PM or the BJP central leadership, but against the party’s UP leadership.