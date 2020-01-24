Accused who ‘planned attack’ on 2017 Sunburn festival held

The ATS probe had earlier revealed that the plan to attack Sunburn festival was dropped because one of the accused allegedly found out that he had been caught on a CCTV camera at the venue. (File Photo: Sunburn Festival/Facebook) The ATS probe had earlier revealed that the plan to attack Sunburn festival was dropped because one of the accused allegedly found out that he had been caught on a CCTV camera at the venue. (File Photo: Sunburn Festival/Facebook)

The Maharashtra state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted accused in the Nallasopara arms haul case from West Bengal. The accused, Pratap Judishtar Hajra (34), allegedly helped plan a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack on the Sunburn festival in Bavdhan area of Pune in December 2017.

Hajra is the 13th accused arrested in connection with the case. Two accused are still absconding.

With the help of West Bengal Police, a state ATS team led by Superintendent of Police Ravindrasinh Pardeshi arrested Hajra from West Bengal on January 20. He was brought to Mumbai and produced before a special court. Hajra has been remanded in police custody till January 30 for further probe.

“Hajra gave training on how to prepare crude bombs to the other accused in the case. He was involved in a conspiracy to sabotage the Sunburn festival in Bavdhan, Pune in December 2017,” stated a press release by ATS.

The ATS probe had earlier revealed that the plan to attack Sunburn festival was dropped because one of the accused allegedly found out that he had been caught on a CCTV camera at the venue. Some of the accused were also arrested in connection with the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and Gauri Lankesh.

