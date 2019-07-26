Accused told Payal Tadvi: Tu chhoti jaat ho ke hamari barabari karegi kya

IN AT least three statements recorded by the Mumbai Police investigating the suicide of postgraduate student Dr Payal Tadvi, Class IV employees working in the gynaecology department of BYL Nair Hospital have said that she was subjected to casteist slurs by the three doctors accused of abetting her suicide.

Following the death of Tadvi, who allegedly hung herself in her hostel room at the T N Topiwala National Medical College on May 22, the three senior resident doctors had been arrested on charges of abetting suicide and caste discrimination.

According to the statement of a helper in the gynaecology ward, in December 2018, when accused doctors Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal and Bhakti Mehare were taking rounds of the ward, they had reprimanded Tadvi. They had allegedly said, “Ye kaam kon karega, ye tera kaam nahi hai toh kiska kaam hai? Tu chhoti jaat ho ke hamari barabari karegi kya (Who will do this work, if this is not your work then whose is it? Coming from a lower caste, you think you are our equal)?”

The statement of another a class IV employee read that in March 2019, around 9.30 pm, when Tadvi was checking on patients in the ward, Ahuja and Mehare had arrived at the spot and said, “Aye Adiwasi… tu idhar kyu aayi hai? Tu delivery karneke layak nahi hai, tu hamari barabari karti hai (You tribal, why have you come here? You’re not competent to perform a delivery, and you’re trying to compete with us).” Snehal Shinde, Tadvi’s roommate and colleague, claimed that Ahuja allegedly continued to “taunt” Tadvi, unaware that she had committed suicide.

Shinde, who Tadvi has mentioned in her suicide note as someone who was similarly harassed by the three, claimed that Ahuja called her around 7 pm on May 22. Ten minutes later, Ahuja called Shinde again and asked her to rush to the eighth floor as Tadvi was not opening the door.

“I rushed to the eight floor. Hema and Bhakti were already standing there. I also attempted to knock on Payal’s door and called out to her but there was no response. At that time, Hema was saying to Payal, ‘yeh bhagodi hai kya? Himmat hai toh saamne aake baat kar. Aise chupkar kyun baithi ho (Are you a deserter? If you have courage, come out and talk. Why are you hiding)’,” Snehal has said in her statement.

Ahuja was the last person to have spoken to Tadvi. The police have alleged that CCTV camera footage of the eighth floor showed the three accused returning to Tadvi’s room after she was rushed to the trauma room. —(Inputs from Sagar Rajput, Tabassum Barnagarwala)