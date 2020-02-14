Accused of shooting rape victim’s father, man arrested in Firozabad

Police had failed to arrest the accused until the alleged murder. Police had failed to arrest the accused until the alleged murder.

Three days after the father of a 15-year-old rape victim was shot dead, Firozabad police on Thursday arrested the 33-year-old accused after an alleged encounter in which he suffered gunshot injuries.

The father was killed in Firozabad because he had refused to withdraw the rape complaint lodged by him in August last year. Police had failed to arrest the accused until the alleged murder.

The accused, Achaman Upadhyay alias Chhotu, and his accomplice Govind (29) were arrested near Bypass Road after an exchange for fire between them and police. Upadhyay and Govind suffered gunshot injuries. Police claimed that two policemen were also injured in the encounter.

The girl’s family had alleged that Upadhyay had threatened to kill them if they did not withdraw the complaint before February 10.

