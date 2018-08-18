Accused of not celebrating I-Day, MP school made to hoist Tricolour again

The officials maintained that they did hoist the Tricolour in the school in presence of staff members on Independence Day. (Representational) The officials maintained that they did hoist the Tricolour in the school in presence of staff members on Independence Day. (Representational)

After being accused of not celebrating Independence Day by a group of parents and Hindu outfits, a school run by Christian missionaries in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur hoisted the Tricolour on Thursday.

School officials claimed that they did not call students for the flag hoisting ceremony on Wednesday as rain was forecast for the day, and the ground was soggy. The officials maintained that they did hoist the Tricolour in the school in presence of staff members on Independence Day.

A school teacher said a group of parents and members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal argued with the principal and made her write an apology, stating she had made a mistake by not calling students to school on Independence Day and that the mistake will not be repeated.

Catholic Church public relations officer, Fr Maria Stephen, said a group of parents and activists raised slogans against the school, calling it “anti-national”. Khamaria Police Station in charge, J Masram, said protection was provided to the school Thursday, but was later withdrawn after the school principal hoisted the national flag again and apologised.

