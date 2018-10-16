Accused of molesting girl, SAI Kabbadi coach commits suicide

Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, was accused of molesting a teenage girl. Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, was accused of molesting a teenage girl.

A senior Kabbadi coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) purportedly committed suicide in a hotel room in Bengaluru after being accused of molesting a teenage girl at the training centre, police told PTI.

“Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room in Harihara on Monday. He was accused of molestation,” Davanagere Superintendent of Police R Chetan was quoted as saying by PTI.

On October 13, the 59-year-old had checked into the hotel. However, the staff alerted the police after he did not step out of his room for a long time. Police said they broke open the door and found him hanging.

The alleged molestation incident occurred in the girls’ dressing room of the centre on October 9. SAI authorities were informed after the victim told her parents about it.

Subsequently, Hosamani was placed under suspension after conducting an internal probe, police said, adding a case was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against him based on their complaint.

Hosamani’s father has also lodged a complaint.

