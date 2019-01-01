Accused of assault inside Deoria jail, Atiq Ahmed to be shifted to Bareilly jail

FOLLOWING A businessman’s allegation that he was abducted from Lucknow and assaulted by imprisoned gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his aides inside Deoria jail, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered that the former MP be shifted to Bareilly jail.

The government also suspended three officials of Deoria jail — Deputy Jailor D N Yadav, Head Warder Munna Pandey and Warder Rakesh Sharma.

Mohit Jaiswal, a Lucknow-based real-estate businessman, had alleged that he was abducted and driven to Deoria jail on December 26, where Ahmed, his son Umar, and their associates assaulted him, forced him to sign over property worth Rs 48 crore to two of their associates, and took his SUV.

In his FIR, Jaiswal named Ahmed, Umar, their associates Farooque, Zaki Ahmed, Jafar Ullah, Ghulam Sarvar and 10-12 unidentified people on charges including attempt to murder. Police on Saturday arrested two of Ahmed’s associates, and recovered Jaiswal’s SUV from their possession. Police have also seized CCTV footage from Deoria jail.

“Atiq Ahmed will be shifted to Bareilly district jail on administrative grounds,” said Additional Director General, Prisons, Chandra Prakash. “On the basis of the inquiry report, three officials of Deoria jail have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against Deoria jail Superintendent D K Pandey and Jailor Mukesh Kumar Kaityar,” he said, adding that a request has been sent to the state government for Pandey’s transfer.

Ahmed, a historysheeter with at least 70 cases against him including the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad in 2005, has been lodged in Deoria district jail since March last year after being transferred from Allahabad’s Naini jail. He has been incarcerated since February 2017 after being booked for allegedly assaulting faculty members of an agriculture institute in Allahabad in 2016.

A former SP MP and five-time MLA from Allahabad West, Ahmed unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha bypoll from Phulpur as an Independent earlier this year.