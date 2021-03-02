Accused of abetting wife suicide in Gujarat, man held in Rajasthan

On the afternoon of February 25, Ayesha had recorded a two-minute video in which she made an emotional appeal to her father, Liyaqat Ali Makrani, requesting him to not pursue a case of domestic violence against her husband.

Gujarat Police Monday arrested Aarif Khan, the absconding accused husband of Ahmedabad-based Ayesha Banu Makrani (23), who had died by suicide on February 25. He was arrested from Pali in Rajasthan.

Ayesha had recorded a video message and then jumped into the Sabarmati river on February 25, allegedly facing harassment from Aarif, whom she married in 2018.

A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against Aarif.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VM Desai, police inspector at Sabarmati Riverfront West police station, said, “Aarif Khan has been arrested from Pali in Rajasthan. Earlier, a police team had reached Jalore at his residence where he was not found. Later, through technical analysis, we held the accused from Pali. He will be brought to Ahmedabad on Tuesday on transit remand.”

Shyam Singh, superintendent of police, Jalore said, “The operation is of Gujarat Police and the local police in Jalore is extending its full cooperation in this case.”

Ayesha was an employee of a private bank. She had married Aarif, a private supervisor of mining, on July 6, 2018.

She was living separately since March 10, 2020.

On the afternoon of February 25, Ayesha had recorded a two-minute video in which she made an emotional appeal to her father, Liyaqat Ali Makrani, requesting him to not pursue a case of domestic violence against her husband.

She said she was “granting freedom to Aarif” before jumping into Sabarmati river.

After her body was recovered later that evening, police had initially lodged an accidental death report. However, after the video message had surfaced, Khan was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.

Ayesha’s father said he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry to Aarif on January 26, 2020. Back in 2019, an FIR was lodged against Aarif and his parents at Vatva police station for domestic violence after Ayesha had alleged that she was assaulted at her in-laws’ residence in Jalore over the issue.

Police also obtained Ayesha’s call detail records (CDR), which showed that on February 25, she had a 72-minute conversation with Aarif before she took the extreme step.

Ayesha also had a five-minute conversation with her parents in which the latter are heard pleading to her to not take the extreme step, police said.

Her father Liyaqat told The Indian Express that after he spoke to Ayesha on February 25, he had immediately dialed 100 and informed the police of the possibility of his daughter dying by suicide. Ayesha’s body was recovered around 4:30 pm by fire safety officials on the same day.