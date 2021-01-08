Accused moves court seeking release of $124, says it is ‘shagun’, has no link with his income

His mobile was taken into possession, which he requires. (Representational)

AN ACCUSED in a Disproportionate Assets case, Gurnam Singh, former Deputy ED Director, has moved an application at the special CBI Court seeking allowing their saving bank accounts and lockers to be operational.

He further asked to be allowed to use the amount of his FDRs, release of his mobile phones, laptop, and USD 124, which he claims to have received as ‘shagun’.

The petitioner, through his counsel, Advocate Ramesh Bamal has contended that that on November 28, 2017, when he (Gurnam Singh) and his wife, Dalip Kaur, returned from New York (USA) and reached at home, the CBI raided their house and took away foreign currency of 124 US Dollars, which the couple had received on account of shagun from the ring ceremony of their nephew, who are permanently settled in the USA.

His mobile was taken into possession, which he requires.

It has been further contended that pension account number of the petitioner with SBI, Sector-38-C Chandigarh has been seized, and as such the account is required to be allowed for operational and dollars are required to be returned because, it has no concern with the income of the applicants.

It has been stated in the application that the petitioner also requires gold ornaments taken into custody by the agency, for their personal use.

The CBI court after hearing to the application of Gurnam Singh, issued a notice to the investigating agency for reply.