Accused killed tigress, cubs to continue illicit liquor business without fear: Forest dept

A week after a tigress and its two cubs were found dead in Chandrapur district, the Forest department’s probe revealed that the three arrested accused in the case killed the tigress to continue their illicit liquor business without any fear of the predator.

A press note issued by the Forest department said, “The three accused – Suryabhan Thakre (60), Shravan Madavi (47) and Narendra Dadmal (49), from Kondegaon village – were brewing illicit liquor in the area. They had put thimet, an agricultural input (used as insecticides), on molasses of mahua flowers to kill a wild boar. After a wild boar fell prey to the poachers’ plan, they put thimet on the wild boar’s carcass with the intention to kill the tigeress, which they knew had been moving in the area. They wanted to do their liquor business without any fear.”

“The tigress fed on the wild boar and died of poisoning with its two one-year-old cubs,” the press note added.

The tigress was found dead near Sitarampeth village in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on June 10. On June 14, its two cubs were also found dead nearby. Carcasses of two langurs were also found near those of the cubs.

On the cause of the death of the two langurs, TATR field director N R Praven said, “We are still investigating.”

