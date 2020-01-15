Accused in Tamil Nadu cop’s murder case arrested in Karnataka

A senior officer, privy to the series of events leading to the arrests, said the two were held at 5.30 am. (File) A senior officer, privy to the series of events leading to the arrests, said the two were held at 5.30 am. (File)

Two persons accused of Special Sub-Inspector Y Wilson’s murder were arrested by the Karnataka Police in Udupi on Tuesday morning after a chase by the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad.

A senior officer, privy to the series of events leading to the arrests, said the two were held at 5.30 am. “They were travelling from Maharashtra border to a location in Karnataka. Mumbai ATS was chasing them while Udupi police managed to arrest them…” the officer said. A team of TN Police, including Q-branch officials, travelled to Karnataka to take the accused in custody.

Special sub-inspector Wilson was shot dead at Kaliyakkavilai town near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

Wilson was allegedly shot by Abdul Shamim (25) and Thowfic (27) last Wednesday at a checkpost near Kaliyakkavilai. Wilson’s body also bore marks of stab injuries and the accused were identified through CCTV footage. A senior officer awaiting the custody of the arrested suspects claimed that the accused are part of a larger radicalised group which works with support from gangs based in Mumbai.

