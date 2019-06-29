Accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case on trial in Alwar court

The case against the men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan is currently being tried at the court of the additional district judge number 1, Alwar.

At present, seven accused are being tried in the Alwar court while two other accused, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

All the accused in the case are currently out on bail.

Back in 2017, after a probe by the CID-CB of the Rajasthan police, the officials had given a clean chit to all six named by Khan in his statement before dying.

The clean chit had resulted in widespread criticism for the then BJP government in Rajasthan.

Apart from the juveniles, on the basis of video and other evidence, the police had arrested seven men — Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayaram, Yogesh Kumar alias Dholia, Dipak alias Goli and Bhim Rathi — charging them under sections 147, 323, 341, 302, 308, 379 and 427 of the IPC.

The case was initially tried in Behror but was later transferred to Alwar after witnesses in the case alleged in September last year they were fired upon while they were going for a hearing.

At present the case is at trial stage with the prosecution evidence being recorded.

Khan and four others were returning from a cattle fair near Jaipur on April 1, 2017 and were headed to Haryana when they were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Behror. Khan died two days later and a video of the lynching went viral, causing nationwide outrage and criticism for the then Rajasthan government.