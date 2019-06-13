Accused in murders of Dabholkar & Gauri Lankesh held in Pansare case

THE Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Maharashtra Police probing the 2015 murder of Communist leader Govind Pansare has taken custody of Sharad Kalaskar, who has earlier been made accused in murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh.

The name of Kalaskar (26) – who according to investigators is a Sanatan Sanstha sympathiser, first came up in the investigation by the Maharashtra ATS into the Nallasopara arms haul in August last year. He was then arrested in the Dabholkar murder case and subsequently in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The CBI, which is probing the Dabholkar case, has alleged that Kalaskar and Sachin Andure shot Dabholkar.

An officer from the SIT probing Pansare case told The Indian Express: “Kalaskar was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday and produced before the court in Kolhapur in the afternoon. The court has remanded him in our custody till June 18.”

Advocate Sameer Patwardhan, who represented Kalaskar in court, said: “The SIT has claimed that Kalaskar had come to Kolhapur four to five days before the murder. They have also said Kalaskar played a role in destruction of the firearms. We opposed his custody, questioning the basis of these charges.”

Pansare and his wife Uma were shot at by two men on February 16, 2015. Pansare succumbed to injuries four days later.