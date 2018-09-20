Four accused in Faridabad gangrape case identified, 3 arrested

Rewari gangrape: After SP, woman ASI suspended Rewari gangrape: After SP, woman ASI suspended

Two days after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Faridabad, police claim to have identified all the accused and arrested three of them. The victim was on her way to the market with a friend when the alleged incident took place.

“After collecting all the evidence we have been successful in identifying all four accused and three of them have been arrested. The victim is confident that she will be able to identify the accused, so we are not sharing their particulars and an identification parade will be held later today,” said Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Commissioner of Police, at a press conference in Faridabad on Thursday morning.

“Once she identifies all the accused, our evidence will be even stronger. We will try to file the chargesheet as quickly as possible, get the trial fast-tracked and ensure they are punished,” Dhillon said.

The victim said she was going to the market with a male acquaintance when their bike broke down in an isolated area and the four accused approached them, police said. While two of the accused held the woman’s friend, and the accused sexually assaulted the victim, police added,

Police were informed about the incident around midnight, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at a women’s police station. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had also been formed on Wednesday evening to probe the case.

“We took immediate action, got the medical examination of the victim conducted, constituted a SIT and collected evidence from the scene of the crime,” said the Commissioner of Police on Thursday.

“We worked on the clues provided by the victim and her acquaintance and involved a digital forensics team for technical analysis. As a result of all this, we have been able to arrest three of the four accused, and hope to arrest the fourth soon as well,” he said.

