Accused in 1988 Sati glorification case surrenders, granted bail

An accused in the Roop Kanwar Sati glorification case surrendered in Jaipur district court Wednesday and was granted bail, officials said.

Advertising

Laxman Singh, who was reportedly absconding since March this year, surrendered at a special court for Sati cases here. Five other accused are still absconding. The matter pertains to September 22, 1988, when police at Sikar arrested 45 people for allegedly glorifying Roop Kanwar.

A year before that, Roop Kanwar sat on her husband Maal Singh’s funeral pyre on September 4, 1987, and committed Sati. As many as 32 people were named accused for her death and for allegedly encouraging her to commit ‘Sati’. They were acquitted in 1996,

In 1988, 45 people allegedly indulged in glorification of her act and a separate case was lodged. They had allegedly violated Section 5 (punishment for glorification of Sati) of The Commission of Sati (Prevention) Act, 1987. The maximum punishment in such cases is imprisonment up to seven years and fine up to Rs 30,000.

Advertising

Of the 45, 25 were acquitted in 2004 for lack of evidence, six have died, and five are absconding. The case is being heard against eight people — this becomes nine after the latest surrender.

At the last hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Narpat Singh filed an application under CrPC 311 to examine additional evidence. Advocate Surendra Singh Naruka, representing the eight accused, filed a reply Wednesday. “Our basis of argument is that the prosecution had failed to prove the involvement of 25 persons — who were initially acquitted — and we had accepted that too. So, the eight accused are in a similar situation; what new evidence has cropped up that the prosecution filed an application under CrPC 311,” he asked.