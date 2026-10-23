Accreditation, income source, following: Government mulls parameters to distinguish bona fide journalists from influencers

CONCERNED OVER the fallout of countless reels generated during the Gen Z protests over the last three months in the Capital and elsewhere, the government is considering setting parameters to distinguish bona fide digital journalists from influencers who see themselves as journalists, The Indian Express has learnt.

While the discussions are in early stages, some ideas under consideration include drawing up parameters like journalism being the primary source of income for the influencer, YouTube channel or portal claiming to be engaged in the profession, and a basic level of following for them to be considered practising journalists.

The government’s concerns arose in the last three months, since July protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against NEET-UG paper leak, when influencers made multiple videos from protest sites, coined slogans and shot videos of police action on protesters.