There should be another movie on ‘The Disastrous Prime Minister’: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the movie- ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ was made keeping the general elections in mind and with an intention to distort facts.

Addressing a public meeting at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said there should be another movie on “Disastrous Prime Minister.”

“Some people are now indulging in political dramas. A movie titled an Accidental Prime Minister has been made keeping the elections in mind. I do not get the meaning of it as everybody is an accidental Prime Minister. In the name of this movie attempts are being made to distort facts. It is a crime.

“Those who are indulging in politics before the elections by making such a movie should also watch another movie titled as Disastrous Prime Minister. If there is a movie on Accidental Prime Minister then there should be a movie Disastrous Prime Minister. This will be made in future,” Banerjee said.

The comments from Banerjee came in the backdrop of protests erupting outside movie theatres over the screening of Accidental Prime Minister. In Kolkata, Congress supporters staged a demonstration outside Hind and Indira cinema halls demanding that the screening be stopped.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Gabbar Singh”, the chief minister said, “He should first see his face in a mirror. He does not smile and cannot even speak properly. People get scared to see him thinking that Gabbar Singh has arrived.”