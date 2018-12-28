Ban on The Accidental Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh is ‘BJP propaganda’: Congress

The Congress on Friday dismissed reports that the Madhya Pradesh government is mulling a ban on Anupam Kher’s ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, a political drama based on a book written by former PM Manmohan Singh’s media advisor.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “This is incorrect. The MP government has taken no such decision.”

This is incorrect. M.P Govt has taken no such decision. Fake propaganda by BJP won’t desist us from questioning the Modi Govt on- Rural Distress,

Unemployment,

Demo Disaster,

Flawed GST,

Failed Modinomics,

All pervading Corruption! Nation wants Governance, not diversion! https://t.co/ArKOALpS09 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 28, 2018

Terming it as “fake propaganda by BJP” and accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of trying to divert the attention of the public from real issues, Surjewala said, “Fake propaganda by BJP won’t desist us from questioning the Modi government on rural distress, unemployment, demo disaster, flawed GST, failed Modinomics, all-pervading corruption! The nation wants Governance, not diversion!”

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also said the “propaganda” against the Congress and its leaders would not work and the “truth shall prevail”.

Congress leader P L Punia said, “This is the handiwork of the BJP. They know that time has come to give answers after completion of five years and they are now trying to divert attention by raising such issues and evade answering to the public after its government failed on all fronts.”

On Thursday, the trailer was shared by the official Twitter handle of the BJP, @BJP4India. “Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready?” the official handle wrote on the micro-blogging site. The tweet has sparked a maelstrom on social media, with many questioning the BJP for promoting a commercial film.

The film’s trailer, which released on Thursday, shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress’ internal politics in the UPA-I and II. This prompted the Maharashtra Youth Congress to write a letter to the filmmakers, demanding a special pre-release screening of the movie, while threatening to protest against its release if this was not done.

Reacting to this, veteran actor Anupam Kher said, “Haal hi main Rahul Gandhi ji ka tweet padha tha, jisme freedom of expression pe unhone bola tha, toh I think unko daatna chahiye un logon ko ki aap ghalat baat kar rahe ho (I had once read a tweet by Rahul Gandhi on freedom of expression. So, I suppose he should remind his workers that what they are doing is wrong).”

He added, “The more they protest, the more publicity will be given to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then.”

The movie is scheduled for an official release on January 11.