Accident leads to caste clashes in Tamil Nadu

Tension prevailed in Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam district, after a clash between two communities on Sunday over a road accident. The vehicle involved in the mishap was owned by a man from the OBC Thevar community while the victim is a Dalit.

Following the accident, the vehicle was torched by a mob and the owner had to take shelter in a nearby police station. Subsequently, the mob threw stones at the the police station. A statue of BR Ambedkar was also damaged, allegedly by members of the Thevar community. The district administration has installed a new statue at the same spot. Several government buses in Coimbatore were pelted with stones on Monday in protest against the vandalism.

Most shops and commercial establishments remained closed in Vedaranyam on Monday. In protest against the attack on the Ambedkar statue, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit outfit led by Thol Thirumavalavan MP staged protests in several parts of the state.

“Over 60 people have been arrested so far for involvement in violence. A couple of people have been picked up for questioning in connection with the attack on Ambedkar statue,” said an official. A statement from the DMK alleged that “fascist forces” were behind the attack.